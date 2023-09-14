Road Safety World Series to host No Honking Twenty20 series from September 16-18 in Mumbai

The Road Safety World Series on Thursday announced the launch of the inaugural ‘No Honking Twenty20 Series’, an initiative aimed at creating awareness on the growing urgency of providing a safer environment on roads in India.

The three-match series, which gets underway from September 16th to 18th, 2023 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose ground in Mumbai, will feature teams from India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The tournament is an extension of the popular Road Safety World Series, supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Information & Technology and Youth Affairs & Sports Government of India

The ‘No Honking Twenty20 Series aims to reduce the continuous honking on Indian roads, which currently stands at over 85 decibels. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prescribed limits of 55 decibels needs to be maintained. With cricket being a religion in the country, this League will work as an ideal platform to influence and change people’s mindset towards their behaviour on the roads.

No Honking Twenty20 Series - Fixtures

Match 1: Sept 16 - Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends

Match 2: Sept 17 - India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends

Match 3: Sept 18 - India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends

All matches will begin at 7.30 PM onwards LIVE & Exclusive on DD Sports and Eurosport India