Road Safety World Series to host No Honking Twenty20 series from September 16-18 in Mumbai

The three-match series, which gets underway from September 16th to 18th, 2023 in Mumbai, will feature teams from India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Published : Sep 14, 2023 22:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: The Road Safety World Series on Thursday announced the launch of the inaugural ‘No Honking Twenty20 Series’.
The Road Safety World Series on Thursday announced the launch of the inaugural ‘No Honking Twenty20 Series’, an initiative aimed at creating awareness on the growing urgency of providing a safer environment on roads in India.

The three-match series, which gets underway from September 16th to 18th, 2023 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose ground in Mumbai, will feature teams from India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The tournament is an extension of the popular Road Safety World Series, supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Information & Technology and Youth Affairs & Sports Government of India

Maharaj bouncing back to World Cup after horror injury

The ‘No Honking Twenty20 Series aims to reduce the continuous honking on Indian roads, which currently stands at over 85 decibels. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prescribed limits of 55 decibels needs to be maintained. With cricket being a religion in the country, this League will work as an ideal platform to influence and change people’s mindset towards their behaviour on the roads.

No Honking Twenty20 Series - Fixtures

Match 1: Sept 16 - Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends

Match 2: Sept 17 - India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends

Match 3: Sept 18 - India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends

All matches will begin at 7.30 PM onwards LIVE & Exclusive on DD Sports and Eurosport India

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
