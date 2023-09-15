MagazineBuy Print

Asia Cup 2023 most runs, wickets stats: Rohit among top run-scorers, Pathirana leading wicket-taker

Asia Cup 2023 Stats: Here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers in the tournament so far.

Published : Sep 15, 2023 08:09 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma stands fifth in the leading run-scorers charts of Asia Cup 2023.
Rohit Sharma stands fifth in the leading run-scorers charts of Asia Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma stands fifth in the leading run-scorers charts of Asia Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Asia Cup 2023 commenced on August 30 with matches in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

India and Sri Lanka qualified for the final of the six-team tournament after leading the Super Four stage.

The final will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Here is a look at the top run-scorers and wicket-takers in the 2023 Asia Cup.

ASIA CUP 2023 - MOST RUNS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score 50s
Kusal Mendis (SL) 5 253 50.60 90.03 92
Sadeera Samarawickrama (SL) 5 215 43.00 89.95 93
Babar Azam (PAK) 5 207 51.75 97.64 151
Mohammed Rizwan (PAK) 5 195 97.50 94.20 86*
Rohit Sharma (IND) 4 194 64.66 108.98 74*

ASIA CUP 2023 - MOST WICKETS

Bowler Matches Wickets Average Economy Best Bowling
Matheesha Pathirana (SL) 5 11 22.63 6.41 4/32
Dunith Wellalage (SL) 5 10 17.20 4.30 5/40
Shaheen Afridi (PAK) 5 10 23.50 5.73 4/35
Kuldeep Yadav (IND) 4 9 11.33 3.70 5/25
Haris Rauf (PAK) 4 9 13.33 4/19

Stats after Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Super Four match.

