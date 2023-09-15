Asia Cup 2023 most runs, wickets stats: Rohit among top run-scorers, Pathirana leading wicket-taker

The Asia Cup 2023 commenced on August 30 with matches in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
India and Sri Lanka qualified for the final of the six-team tournament after leading the Super Four stage.
The final will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.
Here is a look at the top run-scorers and wicket-takers in the 2023 Asia Cup.
ASIA CUP 2023 - MOST RUNS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|50s
|Kusal Mendis (SL)
|5
|253
|50.60
|90.03
|92
|Sadeera Samarawickrama (SL)
|5
|215
|43.00
|89.95
|93
|Babar Azam (PAK)
|5
|207
|51.75
|97.64
|151
|Mohammed Rizwan (PAK)
|5
|195
|97.50
|94.20
|86*
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|4
|194
|64.66
|108.98
|74*
ASIA CUP 2023 - MOST WICKETS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|Best Bowling
|Matheesha Pathirana (SL)
|5
|11
|22.63
|6.41
|4/32
|Dunith Wellalage (SL)
|5
|10
|17.20
|4.30
|5/40
|Shaheen Afridi (PAK)
|5
|10
|23.50
|5.73
|4/35
|Kuldeep Yadav (IND)
|4
|9
|11.33
|3.70
|5/25
|Haris Rauf (PAK)
|4
|9
|13.33
|4/19
Stats after Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Super Four match.
