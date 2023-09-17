MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs SL: Siraj becomes first Indian to bag four wickets in one over, equals fastest ODI five-wicket haul

IND vs SL, Asia Cup final: Mohammed Siraj became the first Indian to bag four wickets in an over before equalling the quickest five-wicket haul in Colombo on Sunday.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 16:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Mohammed Siraj in action.
India’s Mohammed Siraj in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Mohammed Siraj in action. | Photo Credit: AP

India pacer Mohammed Siraj snapped up four wickets in the space of five deliveries against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

India, forced to bowl first, broke the Lankan top-order into shreds on the back of Siraj’s fiery new-ball burst. Siraj first removed Pathum Nissanka and followed up with wickets of Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Dhananjaya de Silva to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 12 for five in four overs.

LIVE SCORE: IND vs SL ASIA CUP FINAL

RECORDS: BEST ODI BOWLING FIGURES FOR INDIA

Siraj’s manic over began with the wicket of Nissanka, who pushed a length delivery to the right of point and found a low catch from Ravindra Jadeja. The in-form Samarawickrama was then trapped leg-before for a two-ball duck before Charith Asalanka chipped his first ball to Ishan Kishan at cover. While de Silva averted the hat-trick ball with a four through long-on, Siraj returned with a sharp delivery that induced a caught-behind wicket.

Siraj continued his impressive spell and bagged a five-wicket haul, castling Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka for a four-ball duck in his third over. Marching into his sixth over of the opening spell, Siraj bagged his maiden six-wicket haul, cleaning up Kusal Mendis with a straighter delivery.

The 29-year-old also equalled former Sri Lanka pacer Chaminda Vaas for the quickest ODI five-for, reaching the feat in just 16 balls. Vaas achieved the milestone against Bangladesh in 2003.

Siraj also completed 50 ODI wickets during the spell, reaching the milestone in his 29th ODI, the joint-fourth-quickest among all Indian bowlers. In terms of balls bowled, Siraj (1002) is the second-fastest man to 50 ODI wickets behind Ajantha Mendis (847 balls)

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2023 /

Mohammed Siraj /

India vs Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Best ODI bowling figures for India: Siraj second with six-wicket haul in Asia Cup final
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL: Siraj becomes first Indian to bag four wickets in one over, equals fastest ODI five-wicket haul
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 final: SL loses seven; Mohammed Siraj picks six wickets; gets four in one over
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIDE World Junior Chess Championship: Indian chess players visa delayed by Mexican embassy
    PTI
  5. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Scorecard, Asia Cup final: SL 30/6 (9 overs); Streaming info; When and where to watch IND vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Best ODI bowling figures for India: Siraj second with six-wicket haul in Asia Cup final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asia Cup: Sri Lanka Cricket, Asian Cricket Council announces rewards for ground staff
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SL: Siraj becomes first Indian to bag four wickets in one over, equals fastest ODI five-wicket haul
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS: Australia announces squad for ODI series against India; Head left out, Cummins returns, Labuschagne included
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs AUS LIVE Score, 5th ODI Scorecard, commentary and streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Best ODI bowling figures for India: Siraj second with six-wicket haul in Asia Cup final
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL: Siraj becomes first Indian to bag four wickets in one over, equals fastest ODI five-wicket haul
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 final: SL loses seven; Mohammed Siraj picks six wickets; gets four in one over
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIDE World Junior Chess Championship: Indian chess players visa delayed by Mexican embassy
    PTI
  5. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Scorecard, Asia Cup final: SL 30/6 (9 overs); Streaming info; When and where to watch IND vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment