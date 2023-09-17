IND vs SL: Siraj becomes first Indian to bag four wickets in one over, equals fastest ODI five-wicket haul

India pacer Mohammed Siraj snapped up four wickets in the space of five deliveries against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

India, forced to bowl first, broke the Lankan top-order into shreds on the back of Siraj’s fiery new-ball burst. Siraj first removed Pathum Nissanka and followed up with wickets of Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Dhananjaya de Silva to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 12 for five in four overs.

Siraj’s manic over began with the wicket of Nissanka, who pushed a length delivery to the right of point and found a low catch from Ravindra Jadeja. The in-form Samarawickrama was then trapped leg-before for a two-ball duck before Charith Asalanka chipped his first ball to Ishan Kishan at cover. While de Silva averted the hat-trick ball with a four through long-on, Siraj returned with a sharp delivery that induced a caught-behind wicket.

Siraj continued his impressive spell and bagged a five-wicket haul, castling Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka for a four-ball duck in his third over. Marching into his sixth over of the opening spell, Siraj bagged his maiden six-wicket haul, cleaning up Kusal Mendis with a straighter delivery.

The 29-year-old also equalled former Sri Lanka pacer Chaminda Vaas for the quickest ODI five-for, reaching the feat in just 16 balls. Vaas achieved the milestone against Bangladesh in 2003.

Siraj also completed 50 ODI wickets during the spell, reaching the milestone in his 29th ODI, the joint-fourth-quickest among all Indian bowlers. In terms of balls bowled, Siraj (1002) is the second-fastest man to 50 ODI wickets behind Ajantha Mendis (847 balls)