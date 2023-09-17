MagazineBuy Print

Best ODI bowling figures for India: Siraj second with six-wicket haul in Asia Cup final

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 final: Here is a look at the best-bowling figures in ODIs for India.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 16:35 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
India’s Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Sadeera Samarawickrama.
India’s Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Sadeera Samarawickrama. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Sadeera Samarawickrama. | Photo Credit: AFP

Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj recorded the second-best bowling figures by an Indian in the One-Day International during the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. 

Siraj also registered the joint-fastest ODI five-wicket haul.

Siraj’s belligerent spell marked another special instance of an Indian bowler producing their best in the 50-over format. Stuart Binny holds the overall record among Indians with a career-best six for four against Bangladesh.

He also becomes the first Indian to pick four wickets in an over.

India, forced to bowl first, broke the Lankan top-order into shreds on the back of Siraj’s fiery new-ball burst.

ALSO READ
IND vs SL: Siraj becomes first Indian to bag four wickets in one over, equals fastest ODI five-wicket haul

Siraj first removed Pathum Nissanka and followed up with wickets of Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Dhananjaya de Silva to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 12 for five in four overs.

He also became the second fastest to 50 ODI wickets (least balls bowled) after Ajantha Mendis during the process.

10 different bowlers have taken six wickets for India, with Ashish Nehra being the only bowler to do so twice in one-day internationals.

Here is a look at the best-bowling figures in ODIs for India

Indians with 6-wicket haul in ODI cricket
Stuart Binny - 6/4 vs Bangaldesh in 2014
Mohammed Siraj - 6/7 vs Sri Lanka in 2023*
Anil Kumble - 6/12 vs West Indies in 1993
Jasprit Bumrah - 6/19 vs England in 2022
Ashish Nehra - 6/23 vs England in 2003
Kuldeep Yadav - 6/25 vs England in 2018
Murali Kartik - 6/27 vs Australia in 2007
Ajit Agarkar - 6/42 vs Australia in 2004
Yuzvendra Chahal - 6/42 vs Australia in 2019
Amit Mishra - 6/48 vs Zimbabwe in 2013
S Sreesanth - 6/55 vs England in 2006
Ashish Nehra - 6/59 vs Sri Lanka in 2005

Related Topics

Mohammed Siraj /

India /

Asia Cup /

Asia Cup 2023

