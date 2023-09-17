Best ODI bowling figures for India: Siraj second with six-wicket haul in Asia Cup final

Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj recorded the second-best bowling figures by an Indian in the One-Day International during the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Siraj also registered the joint-fastest ODI five-wicket haul.

Siraj’s belligerent spell marked another special instance of an Indian bowler producing their best in the 50-over format. Stuart Binny holds the overall record among Indians with a career-best six for four against Bangladesh.

He also becomes the first Indian to pick four wickets in an over.

India, forced to bowl first, broke the Lankan top-order into shreds on the back of Siraj’s fiery new-ball burst.

Siraj first removed Pathum Nissanka and followed up with wickets of Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Dhananjaya de Silva to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 12 for five in four overs.

He also became the second fastest to 50 ODI wickets (least balls bowled) after Ajantha Mendis during the process.

10 different bowlers have taken six wickets for India, with Ashish Nehra being the only bowler to do so twice in one-day internationals.

Here is a look at the best-bowling figures in ODIs for India