MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: List of Asia Cup winners, finals and results

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Final: Here is a look at the previous Asia Cup finals ahead of the game in Colombo on Sunday.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 09:07 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Captains Rohit Sharma and Dasun Shanaka at the toss for the Super Fours match between India and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023, at R.Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo on Tuesday. Former India coach Ravi Shastri also seen.
Captains Rohit Sharma and Dasun Shanaka at the toss for the Super Fours match between India and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023, at R.Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo on Tuesday. Former India coach Ravi Shastri also seen. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

Captains Rohit Sharma and Dasun Shanaka at the toss for the Super Fours match between India and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023, at R.Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo on Tuesday. Former India coach Ravi Shastri also seen. | Photo Credit: ANI

India faces Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

The two sides met each other once during the Super 4 stage of the tournament with India winning a close contest by 41 runs.

The first edition of the Asia Cup was held in Sharjah in 1984 and since then the tournament has been held 15 times. Sunday’s final will decide the winner of the 16th edition.

FOLLOW LIVE COLOMBO IND VS SL WEATHER UPDATES

READ: IND vs SL Dream11 prediction

India has won the tournament a record seven times whereas Sri Lanka has managed to win it six times.

Only two editions of the tournament were held in T20I format -- 2016 and 2022 -- which India and Sri Lanka won respectively.

Here is a look at the previous Asia Cup finals ahead of the game in Colombo on Sunday:

List of Asia Cup winners and final results (ODI format)
1984 - India - India topped the table in round robin format (PAK, IND and SL)
1986 - Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka topped the table in round robin format (SL, PAK and BAN)
1989 - India - India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the final in Dhaka
1991 - India - India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in Kolkata
1995 - India - India beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in Sharjah
1997 - Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka beat India by 8 wickets in Colombo
2000 - Pakistan - Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 39 runs in Dhaka
2004 - Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka beat India by 25 runs in Colombo
2008 - Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka beat India by 100 runs in Karachi
2010 - India - India beat Sri Lanka by 81 runs in Dambulla
2012 - Pakistan - Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 2 runs in Mirpur
2014 - Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in Mirpur
2018 - India - India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets in Dubai

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2023 /

India /

Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SL Dream11 prediction, Asia Cup 2023 final: India vs Sri Lanka Playing XI updates, fantasy team
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup final: When and where to watch IND vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: IND vs SL, head-to-head record in ODIs; most runs, wickets, stats
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: List of Asia Cup winners, finals and results
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Colombo weather updates, Asia Cup final: Will rain affect match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Colombo weather updates, Asia Cup final: Will rain affect match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: List of Asia Cup winners, finals and results
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: IND vs SL, head-to-head record in ODIs; most runs, wickets, stats
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SL Dream11 prediction, Asia Cup 2023 final: India vs Sri Lanka Playing XI updates, fantasy team
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup final: When and where to watch IND vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SL Dream11 prediction, Asia Cup 2023 final: India vs Sri Lanka Playing XI updates, fantasy team
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup final: When and where to watch IND vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: IND vs SL, head-to-head record in ODIs; most runs, wickets, stats
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: List of Asia Cup winners, finals and results
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Colombo weather updates, Asia Cup final: Will rain affect match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment