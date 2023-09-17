India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: List of Asia Cup winners, finals and results

India faces Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

The two sides met each other once during the Super 4 stage of the tournament with India winning a close contest by 41 runs.

The first edition of the Asia Cup was held in Sharjah in 1984 and since then the tournament has been held 15 times. Sunday’s final will decide the winner of the 16th edition.

India has won the tournament a record seven times whereas Sri Lanka has managed to win it six times.

Only two editions of the tournament were held in T20I format -- 2016 and 2022 -- which India and Sri Lanka won respectively.

Here is a look at the previous Asia Cup finals ahead of the game in Colombo on Sunday: