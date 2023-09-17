India and Sri Lanka will meet in the Asia Cup 2023 Final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

There’s an ominous threat looming over the event – the possibility of rain. The weather report has raised concerns, leaving fans and players anxiously keeping an eye on the skies.

READ: IND vs SL Dream11 prediction

There is a 90 per cent chance of rain in the day and a 55 per cent chance of scattered thunderstorms through the evening in Colombo on Sunday, according to the meteorological department and multiple weather forecast websites.

RELATED STORIES

Colombo Weather Updates - September 12

Chances of rain

Time (IST) 09:30 AM 12:30 AM 3:30 PM 06:30 PM 09:30 PM Chances of rain 50% 50% 60% 60% 60%

What happens if India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final is washed out today?

India and Sri Lanka will move into the Reserve Day on Monday if the Asia Cup 2023 final is washed out today.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Sahan Arachchige, Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Binura Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details

What time will the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Sunday, September 17.

Where can I watch the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final match today?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.