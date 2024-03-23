MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

Shaharyar served as the Chairman of PCB for two different terms, from December 2003 to October 2006 and from August 2014 to August 2017.

Published : Mar 23, 2024 12:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Shahryar Khan during an interaction with The Hindu in New DelhI.
FILE PHOTO: Shahryar Khan during an interaction with The Hindu in New DelhI. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shahryar Khan during an interaction with The Hindu in New DelhI. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA/ The Hindu

Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shaharyar Khan passed away earlier today in Lahore, the PCB said in a statement on Saturday. He was 89.

Shaharyar served as the Chairman of PCB for two different terms, from December 2003 to October 2006 and from August 2014 to August 2017.

He also worked as team manager of the Pakistan National Men’s team during the 1999 tour of India and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003.

“On behalf of the PCB, I express my deep condolences and grief over the passing of former Chairman Shaharyar Khan. He was a fine administrator and served Pakistan Cricket with utmost dedication. Pakistan Cricket will stay indebted to the late Shaharyar Khan for his commendable role as head of the board and for his services in the growth and development of the game in the country,” PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said in the statement.

Related stories

Related Topics

shaharyar khan /

Pakistan Cricket Board

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89
    Team Sportstar
  2. Verstappen on pole for Australian Grand Prix
    AP
  3. Argentina, without injured Messi, beats El Salvador 3-0 in international friendly
    AFP
  4. Srikanth makes first semifinal in 16 months at Swiss Open 2024
    PTI
  5. List of all Chennai Super Kings captains other than MS Dhoni
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Former PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Flintoff part of England’s backroom staff; gets projected as next head coach
    PTI
  3. Ex-Railways cricketer Carlton Reay passes away in Australia
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. BAN vs SL, 1st Test: Seamers put Sri Lanka in control as Bangladesh chases 280
    AFP
  5. Bangladesh has ‘high expectations’ for Test series against Sri Lanka
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89
    Team Sportstar
  2. Verstappen on pole for Australian Grand Prix
    AP
  3. Argentina, without injured Messi, beats El Salvador 3-0 in international friendly
    AFP
  4. Srikanth makes first semifinal in 16 months at Swiss Open 2024
    PTI
  5. List of all Chennai Super Kings captains other than MS Dhoni
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment