Former PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shaharyar Khan passed away earlier today in Lahore, the PCB said in a statement on Saturday. He was 89.

Shaharyar served as the Chairman of PCB for two different terms, from December 2003 to October 2006 and from August 2014 to August 2017.

He also worked as team manager of the Pakistan National Men’s team during the 1999 tour of India and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003.

“On behalf of the PCB, I express my deep condolences and grief over the passing of former Chairman Shaharyar Khan. He was a fine administrator and served Pakistan Cricket with utmost dedication. Pakistan Cricket will stay indebted to the late Shaharyar Khan for his commendable role as head of the board and for his services in the growth and development of the game in the country,” PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said in the statement.