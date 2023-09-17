India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: IND vs SL, head-to-head record in ODIs; most runs, wickets, stats

India faces Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

The two sides met each other once during the Super 4 stage of the tournament with India winning a close contest by 41 runs.

Here is a look at the head-to-head numbers in ODIs between India and Sri Lanka ahead of the game:

INDIA VS SRI LANKA HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODIS Matches played: 166 India won: 97 Sri Lanka won: 57 Tied matches: 1 No result: 11 Last result: India won by 41 runs (Colombo (RPS); September 2023) Last five results: IND won - 4; SL won - 1

INDIA VS SRI LANKA HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODIs in SRI LANKA Matches played: 65 India won: 31 Sri Lanka won: 28 Tied matches: 0 No result: 6 Last result: India won by 41 runs (Colombo (RPS); September 2023) Last five results: IND won - 4; SL won - 1

MOST RUNS IN INDIA VS SRI LANKA ODIs

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Sachin Tendulkar 84 3113 43.84 87.54 138 Sanath Jayasuriya 89 2899 36.23 96.98 189 Kumar Sangakkara 76 2700 39.70 81.62 138* Mahela Jayawardene 87 2666 35.07 78.15 128 Virat Kohli 51 2506 62.65 93.92 166*

MOST WICKETS IN INDIA VS SRI LANKA ODIs