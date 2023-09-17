MagazineBuy Print

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: IND vs SL, head-to-head record in ODIs; most runs, wickets, stats

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Final: Here is a look at the head-to-head numbers in ODIs between India and Sri Lanka ahead of the game in Colombo on Sunday.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 09:06 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lankan player Dunith Wellalage bowls during the Asia Cup Super 4 cricket match against India, at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
Sri Lankan player Dunith Wellalage bowls during the Asia Cup Super 4 cricket match against India, at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Tuesday, September 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Sri Lankan player Dunith Wellalage bowls during the Asia Cup Super 4 cricket match against India, at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Tuesday, September 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

India faces Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

The two sides met each other once during the Super 4 stage of the tournament with India winning a close contest by 41 runs.

FOLLOW LIVE COLOMBO IND VS SL WEATHER UPDATES

READ: IND vs SL Dream11 prediction

Here is a look at the head-to-head numbers in ODIs between India and Sri Lanka ahead of the game:

INDIA VS SRI LANKA HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODIS
Matches played: 166
India won: 97
Sri Lanka won: 57
Tied matches: 1
No result: 11
Last result: India won by 41 runs (Colombo (RPS); September 2023)
Last five results: IND won - 4; SL won - 1
INDIA VS SRI LANKA HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODIs in SRI LANKA
Matches played: 65
India won: 31
Sri Lanka won: 28
Tied matches: 0
No result: 6
Last result: India won by 41 runs (Colombo (RPS); September 2023)
Last five results: IND won - 4; SL won - 1

MOST RUNS IN INDIA VS SRI LANKA ODIs

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score
Sachin Tendulkar 84 3113 43.84 87.54 138
Sanath Jayasuriya 89 2899 36.23 96.98 189
Kumar Sangakkara 76 2700 39.70 81.62 138*
Mahela Jayawardene 87 2666 35.07 78.15 128
Virat Kohli 51 2506 62.65 93.92 166*

MOST WICKETS IN INDIA VS SRI LANKA ODIs

Bowler Matches Wickets Average Economy Rate Best Figures
Muttiah Muralidharan 63 74 31.78 4.28 7/30
Chaminda Vaas 61 70 31.61 4.66 5/14
Zaheer Khan 48 66 32.19 4.98 5/42
Harbhajan Singh 47 61 38.5 4.19 5/56
Ajit Agarkar 25 49 20.61 4.98 5/44

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
