India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: IND vs SL, head-to-head record in ODIs; most runs, wickets, stats

India faces Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.
The two sides met each other once during the Super 4 stage of the tournament with India winning a close contest by 41 runs.
Here is a look at the head-to-head numbers in ODIs between India and Sri Lanka ahead of the game:
INDIA VS SRI LANKA HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODIS
INDIA VS SRI LANKA HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODIs in SRI LANKA
MOST RUNS IN INDIA VS SRI LANKA ODIs
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Sachin Tendulkar
|84
|3113
|43.84
|87.54
|138
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|89
|2899
|36.23
|96.98
|189
|Kumar Sangakkara
|76
|2700
|39.70
|81.62
|138*
|Mahela Jayawardene
|87
|2666
|35.07
|78.15
|128
|Virat Kohli
|51
|2506
|62.65
|93.92
|166*
MOST WICKETS IN INDIA VS SRI LANKA ODIs
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy Rate
|Best Figures
|Muttiah Muralidharan
|63
|74
|31.78
|4.28
|7/30
|Chaminda Vaas
|61
|70
|31.61
|4.66
|5/14
|Zaheer Khan
|48
|66
|32.19
|4.98
|5/42
|Harbhajan Singh
|47
|61
|38.5
|4.19
|5/56
|Ajit Agarkar
|25
|49
|20.61
|4.98
|5/44
