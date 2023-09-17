India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup final: When and where to watch IND vs SL match today?

India will take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday.
India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final 2023 Live Streaming Info
What time will the IND vs SL Asia Cup final match start?
The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Sunday, September 17.
Where can I watch the IND vs SL Asia Cup final match today?
The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Where will the IND vs SL Asia Cup final match be played?
The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match will be played at the R. Premadas Stadium in Colombo.
SQUADS
