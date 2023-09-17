MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup final: When and where to watch IND vs SL match today?

IND vs SL Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2023 final: Here is how you can watch the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final that will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 08:57 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India and Nepal will be meeting for the first time in an ODI on Monday.
India and Nepal will be meeting for the first time in an ODI on Monday. | Photo Credit: Sri Lanka Cricket
infoIcon

India and Nepal will be meeting for the first time in an ODI on Monday. | Photo Credit: Sri Lanka Cricket

India will take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday.

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final 2023 Live Streaming Info

FOLLOW LIVE COLOMBO IND VS SL WEATHER UPDATES

What time will the IND vs SL Asia Cup final match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Sunday, September 17.

READ: IND vs SL Dream11 prediction

Where can I watch the IND vs SL Asia Cup final match today?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where will the IND vs SL Asia Cup final match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match will be played at the R. Premadas Stadium in Colombo.

SQUADS
INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma.
SRI LANKA: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Sahan Arachchige, Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Binura Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne

Related stories

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2023 /

Asia Cup /

India vs Sri Lanka /

Rohit Sharma /

Dasun Shanaka /

Virat Kohli

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ten Hag denies Man United is in crisis after latest Premier League loss in troubled season
    AP
  2. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup final: When and where to watch IND vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Colombo weather updates, Asia Cup final: Will rain affect match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SL Dream11 prediction, Asia Cup 2023 final: India vs Sri Lanka Playing XI updates, fantasy team
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: IND vs SL, head-to-head record in ODIs; most runs, wickets, stats
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Colombo weather updates, Asia Cup final: Will rain affect match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: List of Asia Cup winners, finals and results
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: IND vs SL, head-to-head record in ODIs; most runs, wickets, stats
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SL Dream11 prediction, Asia Cup 2023 final: India vs Sri Lanka Playing XI updates, fantasy team
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup final: When and where to watch IND vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ten Hag denies Man United is in crisis after latest Premier League loss in troubled season
    AP
  2. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup final: When and where to watch IND vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Colombo weather updates, Asia Cup final: Will rain affect match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SL Dream11 prediction, Asia Cup 2023 final: India vs Sri Lanka Playing XI updates, fantasy team
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: IND vs SL, head-to-head record in ODIs; most runs, wickets, stats
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment