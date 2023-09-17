South Africa and Australia lock horns in the fifth One-Day International at Johannesburg on Sunday.
Follow all the updates from the fifth ODI between South Africa and Australia through the scoreboard.
FOLLOW SA vs AUS 5th ODI SCORECARD
TOSS: Australia chose to field.
South Africa playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi
Australia playing XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Tim David, Michael Neser, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa
Series: South Africa vs Australia in South Africa, 2023
Match details: South Africa vs Australia 5th ODI
Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
SA vs AUS Live streaming info:
The fifth ODI between South Africa and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode app at 1:30 PM IST.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup final 2023: Toss, IND vs SL Playing XI at 2:30PM; Colombo weather, streaming info
- SA vs AUS LIVE Score, 5th ODI Scorecard, commentary and streaming updates
- Lance Stroll to miss Singapore GP after qualifying crash
- Indian sports news wrap, September 17
- India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Colombo weather updates, Asia Cup final: Will rain affect match today?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE