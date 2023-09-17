SA vs AUS LIVE Score, 5th ODI Scorecard, commentary and streaming updates

South Africa and Australia lock horns in the fifth One-Day International at Johannesburg on Sunday.

Follow all the updates from the fifth ODI between South Africa and Australia through the scoreboard.

TOSS: Australia chose to field.

South Africa playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

Australia playing XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Tim David, Michael Neser, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

Series: South Africa vs Australia in South Africa, 2023

Match details: South Africa vs Australia 5th ODI

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

SA vs AUS Live streaming info:

The fifth ODI between South Africa and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode app at 1:30 PM IST.