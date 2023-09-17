MagazineBuy Print

Asia Cup: Sri Lanka Cricket, Asian Cricket Council announces rewards for ground staff

A total of nine matches out of 13 were played in Sri Lanka during the tournament, other four in Pakitan’s Multan and Lahore.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 16:34 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ground staff stand on the field in Colombo. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Ground staff stand on the field in Colombo. | Photo Credit: AP

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have announced a prize money of USD 50,000 for curators and groundsmen at Colombo and Kandy, president of ACC Jay Shah said on Sunday.

A total of nine matches out of 13 were played in Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup 2023, other four in Pakitan’s Multan and Lahore.

Shah, who is also BCCI secretary, said: “Their unwavering commitment and hard work made the Asia Cup 2023 an unforgettable spectacle. From pitch perfection to lush outfields, they ensured the stage was set for thrilling cricket action.”

“This recognition highlights the critical role these individuals play in cricket’s success. Let’s celebrate and honour their yeoman services,” he added.

The six-team tournament was played between August 30 to September 17.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

