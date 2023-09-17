Asia Cup: Sri Lanka Cricket, Asian Cricket Council announces rewards for ground staff

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have announced a prize money of USD 50,000 for curators and groundsmen at Colombo and Kandy, president of ACC Jay Shah said on Sunday.
A total of nine matches out of 13 were played in Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup 2023, other four in Pakitan’s Multan and Lahore.
Shah, who is also BCCI secretary, said: “Their unwavering commitment and hard work made the Asia Cup 2023 an unforgettable spectacle. From pitch perfection to lush outfields, they ensured the stage was set for thrilling cricket action.”
“This recognition highlights the critical role these individuals play in cricket’s success. Let’s celebrate and honour their yeoman services,” he added.
The six-team tournament was played between August 30 to September 17.
