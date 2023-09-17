MagazineBuy Print

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: IND vs SL, head-to-head record in Asia Cup ODIs; most runs, wickets, stats

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Final: Here is a look at the head-to-head numbers in Asia Cup ODIs between India and Sri Lanka ahead of the game in Colombo on Sunday.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 13:02 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian captain Rohit Sharma during the Asia Cup Super 4 cricket match against Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma during the Asia Cup Super 4 cricket match against Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Tuesday, September 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian captain Rohit Sharma during the Asia Cup Super 4 cricket match against Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Tuesday, September 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

India faces Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

The two sides met each other once during the Super 4 stage of the tournament with India winning a close contest by 41 runs.

LIVE BLOG: Follow all the live scores and updates from the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Final at Colombo

Here is a look at the head-to-head numbers in Asia Cup ODIs between India and Sri Lanka ahead of the game:

INDIA VS SRI LANKA HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ASIA CUP ODIs
Matches played: 20
India won: 10
Sri Lanka won: 10
Tied matches: 0
No result: 0
Last result: India won by 41 runs (Colombo (RPS); September 2023)
Last five results: IND won - 3; SL won - 2
INDIA VS SRI LANKA HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ASIA CUP ODIs in SRI LANKA
Matches played: 8
India won: 3
Sri Lanka won: 5
Tied matches: 0
No result: 0
Last result: India won by 41 runs (Colombo (RPS); September 2023)
Last five results: IND won - 3; SL won - 2
INDIA VS SRI LANKA ASIA CUP ODIs - MOST RUNS
Sanath Jayasuriya - 562 runs from 11 matches
Sachin Tendulkar - 486 runs from 11 matches
Kumar Sangakkara - 394 runs from 9 matches
Mohammed Azharuddin - 383 runs in 9 matches
Arjuna Ranatunga - 366 runs from 9 matches
INDIA VS SRI LANKA ASIA CUP ODIs - MOST WICKETS
Irfan Pathan - 12 wickets in 6 matches
Chaminda Vaas - 11 wickets in 8 matches
Kapil Dev - 10 wickets in 4 matches
Ajantha Mendis - 10 wickets in 2 matches
Sanath Jayasuriya - 9 wickets in 11 matches

