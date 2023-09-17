India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: IND vs SL, head-to-head record in Asia Cup ODIs; most runs, wickets, stats

India faces Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

The two sides met each other once during the Super 4 stage of the tournament with India winning a close contest by 41 runs.

LIVE BLOG: Follow all the live scores and updates from the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Final at Colombo

Here is a look at the head-to-head numbers in Asia Cup ODIs between India and Sri Lanka ahead of the game:

INDIA VS SRI LANKA HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ASIA CUP ODIs Matches played: 20 India won: 10 Sri Lanka won: 10 Tied matches: 0 No result: 0 Last result: India won by 41 runs (Colombo (RPS); September 2023) Last five results: IND won - 3; SL won - 2

INDIA VS SRI LANKA HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ASIA CUP ODIs in SRI LANKA Matches played: 8 India won: 3 Sri Lanka won: 5 Tied matches: 0 No result: 0 Last result: India won by 41 runs (Colombo (RPS); September 2023) Last five results: IND won - 3; SL won - 2

INDIA VS SRI LANKA ASIA CUP ODIs - MOST RUNS Sanath Jayasuriya - 562 runs from 11 matches Sachin Tendulkar - 486 runs from 11 matches Kumar Sangakkara - 394 runs from 9 matches Mohammed Azharuddin - 383 runs in 9 matches Arjuna Ranatunga - 366 runs from 9 matches