ODI Rankings: India rises to second spot, Pakistan loses numero uno position

India has climbed to second place, ahead of Pakistan, which has lost the No. 1 ODI ranking following its elimination from the Asia Cup 2023 tournament. India will play in the Asia Cup final against co-host Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The Babar Azam-led side, which lost to Sri Lanka in a last-ball thriller for its second successive defeat in the Super Four, slipped two places to No. 3 with 115 points in the ICC’s mid-week update.

Two points ahead of India (116), Australia is now the No. 1 ODI side as the race for the top spot has intensified ahead of next month’s World Cup.

Both teams are also set to clash in a three-match ODI series in India beginning on September 22 ahead of their World Cup opener in Chennai on October 8.

Australia has climbed to No. 1 on the back of its back-to-back defeats in South Africa, but its loss in the third ODI at Potchefstroom by 111 runs may have given an opening to India.