ODI Rankings: India rises to second spot, Pakistan loses numero uno position

Two points ahead of India (116), Australia are now the No. 1 ODI side as the race for the top spot has intensified ahead of next month’s World Cup.

Published : Sep 15, 2023 13:46 IST , Dubai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
India celebrates its win over Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match in Colombo. 
India celebrates its win over Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match in Colombo.  | Photo Credit: AP
India has climbed to second place, ahead of Pakistan, which has lost the No. 1 ODI ranking following its elimination from the Asia Cup 2023 tournament. India will play in the Asia Cup final against co-host Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The Babar Azam-led side, which lost to Sri Lanka in a last-ball thriller for its second successive defeat in the Super Four, slipped two places to No. 3 with 115 points in the ICC’s mid-week update.

Two points ahead of India (116), Australia is now the No. 1 ODI side as the race for the top spot has intensified ahead of next month’s World Cup.

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs

Both teams are also set to clash in a three-match ODI series in India beginning on September 22 ahead of their World Cup opener in Chennai on October 8.

Australia has climbed to No. 1 on the back of its back-to-back defeats in South Africa, but its loss in the third ODI at Potchefstroom by 111 runs may have given an opening to India.

