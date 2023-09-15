MagazineBuy Print

Injured Naseem doubtful for Pakistan's early World Cup matches

The 20-year-old right-arm bowler could not finish his 10th over during Monday’s comprehensive defeat by India in a Super Four match in Colombo and left the pitch.

Published : Sep 15, 2023 11:04 IST , COLOMBO

Reuters
Naseem Shah of Pakistan reacts during the Asia Cup Super Four match between India and Pakistan.
Naseem Shah of Pakistan reacts during the Asia Cup Super Four match between India and Pakistan. | Photo Credit: SURJEET YADAV/Getty Images
infoIcon

Naseem Shah of Pakistan reacts during the Asia Cup Super Four match between India and Pakistan. | Photo Credit: SURJEET YADAV/Getty Images

Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah could miss his side’s early Cricket World Cup matches in India next month having injured his bowling shoulder at the Asia Cup.

The 20-year-old right-arm bowler could not finish his 10th over during Monday’s comprehensive defeat by India in a Super Four match in Colombo and left the pitch.

RELATED | Sri Lanka beats Pakistan to qualify for Asia Cup 2023 final against India

He missed Thursday’s defeat by Sri Lanka after flying to Dubai to undergo scans.

Fellow quick Haris Rauf, who also sat out the Sri Lanka match having sustained a side strain against India, is likely to recover ahead of the World Cup, which begins on Oct. 5.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said Rauf’s condition was “not bad”.

“He’s just got a little bit of a side strain, but he’s recovering before the World Cup.”

He added that he did not know how long Naseem’s recovery would take but was confident he would be able to take part in the World Cup at some stage.

Pakistan, 1992 World Cup champions, begin their campaign against the Netherlands on Oct. 6 in Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Naseem Shah /

Pakistan /

Asia Cup 2023 /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

