India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs; most runs, wickets, stats

IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Here is a look at the head-to-head numbers in ODIs between India and Bangladesh ahead of the game in Colombo on Friday.

Published : Sep 15, 2023 09:14 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on December 10, 2022.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on December 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/ AFP
FILE PHOTO: India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on December 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/ AFP

India will face Bangladesh in its final Super Four contest at the 2023 Asia Cup in Colombo on Friday.

India has already qualified for the final of the competition after wins against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh lost both its Super Four matches against the same two opponents and is mathematically out of contention for a finals place.

INDIA VS BANGLADESH HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODIS
Matches played: 39
India won: 31
Bangladesh won: 7
No result: 1
Last result: India won by 227 runs (Chattogram; December 2022)
Last five results: IND won - 3; BAN won - 2

India’s mammoth 409 for eight in Chattogram in December 2022, the last time the two sides met, is the highest team score in ODIs between the two sides. Ishan Kishan scored a double century in the game and Virat Kohli scored a century.

INDIA VS BANGLADESH HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ASIA CUP ODIS
Matches played: 12
India won: 11
Bangladesh won: 1
No result: 0
Last result: India won by 3 wickets (Dubai; September 2018)
Last five results: IND won - 4; BAN won - 1

Asia Cup Super Four points table

MOST RUNS IN INDIA VS BANGLADESH ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score
Virat Kohli (IND) 15 807 67.25 101.25 136
Rohit Sharma (IND) 15 738 61.50 96.34 137
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 21 671 35.31 82.23 85
Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) 25 665 31.66 73.23 117
Tamim Iqbal (BAN) 19 596 33.11 84.90 70

MOST WICKETS IN INDIA VS BANGLADESH ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Rate Average Best Bowling
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 21 28 4.90 32.28 5/36
Mashrafe Mortaza (BAN) 20 23 5.09 37.04 4/38
Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) 10 22 5.23 21.27 6/43
Mohammad Rafique (BAN) 14 18 18 32.50 3/35
Ajit Agarkar (IND) 8 16 4.04 17.93 3/18
MOST RUNS IN INDIA VS BANGLADESH ASIA CUP ODIS
Sachin Tendulkar - 308 runs from 5 innings
Sourav Ganguly - 268 runs from 3 innings
Mushfiqur Rahim - 241 runs from 6 innings
MOST WICKETS IN INDIA VS BANGLADESH ASIA CUP ODIS
Ravindra Jadeja - 6 wickets in 5 innings
Mashrafe Mortaza - 6 wickets in 6 innings
Sachin Tendulkar - 6 wickets in 4 innings

Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

