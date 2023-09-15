India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs; most runs, wickets, stats

India will face Bangladesh in its final Super Four contest at the 2023 Asia Cup in Colombo on Friday.
India has already qualified for the final of the competition after wins against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh lost both its Super Four matches against the same two opponents and is mathematically out of contention for a finals place.
INDIA VS BANGLADESH HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODIS
India’s mammoth 409 for eight in Chattogram in December 2022, the last time the two sides met, is the highest team score in ODIs between the two sides. Ishan Kishan scored a double century in the game and Virat Kohli scored a century.
INDIA VS BANGLADESH HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ASIA CUP ODIS
Asia Cup Super Four points table
MOST RUNS IN INDIA VS BANGLADESH ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|15
|807
|67.25
|101.25
|136
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|15
|738
|61.50
|96.34
|137
|Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
|21
|671
|35.31
|82.23
|85
|Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN)
|25
|665
|31.66
|73.23
|117
|Tamim Iqbal (BAN)
|19
|596
|33.11
|84.90
|70
MOST WICKETS IN INDIA VS BANGLADESH ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|Best Bowling
|Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
|21
|28
|4.90
|32.28
|5/36
|Mashrafe Mortaza (BAN)
|20
|23
|5.09
|37.04
|4/38
|Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)
|10
|22
|5.23
|21.27
|6/43
|Mohammad Rafique (BAN)
|14
|18
|18
|32.50
|3/35
|Ajit Agarkar (IND)
|8
|16
|4.04
|17.93
|3/18
MOST RUNS IN INDIA VS BANGLADESH ASIA CUP ODIS
MOST WICKETS IN INDIA VS BANGLADESH ASIA CUP ODIS
