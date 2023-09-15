India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs; most runs, wickets, stats

India will face Bangladesh in its final Super Four contest at the 2023 Asia Cup in Colombo on Friday.

India has already qualified for the final of the competition after wins against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh lost both its Super Four matches against the same two opponents and is mathematically out of contention for a finals place.

INDIA VS BANGLADESH HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODIS Matches played: 39 India won: 31 Bangladesh won: 7 No result: 1 Last result: India won by 227 runs (Chattogram; December 2022) Last five results: IND won - 3; BAN won - 2

India’s mammoth 409 for eight in Chattogram in December 2022, the last time the two sides met, is the highest team score in ODIs between the two sides. Ishan Kishan scored a double century in the game and Virat Kohli scored a century.

INDIA VS BANGLADESH HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ASIA CUP ODIS Matches played: 12 India won: 11 Bangladesh won: 1 No result: 0 Last result: India won by 3 wickets (Dubai; September 2018) Last five results: IND won - 4; BAN won - 1

Asia Cup Super Four points table

MOST RUNS IN INDIA VS BANGLADESH ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Virat Kohli (IND) 15 807 67.25 101.25 136 Rohit Sharma (IND) 15 738 61.50 96.34 137 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 21 671 35.31 82.23 85 Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) 25 665 31.66 73.23 117 Tamim Iqbal (BAN) 19 596 33.11 84.90 70

MOST WICKETS IN INDIA VS BANGLADESH ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Rate Average Best Bowling Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 21 28 4.90 32.28 5/36 Mashrafe Mortaza (BAN) 20 23 5.09 37.04 4/38 Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) 10 22 5.23 21.27 6/43 Mohammad Rafique (BAN) 14 18 18 32.50 3/35 Ajit Agarkar (IND) 8 16 4.04 17.93 3/18

MOST RUNS IN INDIA VS BANGLADESH ASIA CUP ODIS Sachin Tendulkar - 308 runs from 5 innings Sourav Ganguly - 268 runs from 3 innings Mushfiqur Rahim - 241 runs from 6 innings