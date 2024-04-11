Indian sports wrap, April 11: Akanksha Salunkhe moves to quarterfinal of RC Pro Series squash

SQUASH

Akanksha Salunkhe moves to quarterfinal of RC Pro Series squash

Top-seeded Indian Akanksha Salunkhe advanced to the quarterfinals of the RC Pro Series squash tournament in St Louis, USA.

Akanksha, the reigning National Games squash champion, edged out Madeleine Hylland of Norway 3-2 (13-15, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6) in 41 minutes in the second round on Wednesday.

She had received a bye in the opening round.

The player from Goa will meet Jana Swafy of Egypt in the quarterfinals at the USD 15,000 prize money PSA Challenger Tour event.

- PTI