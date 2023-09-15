India vs Bangladesh Colombo weather LIVE updates, Asia Cup 2023: No rain for now in last Super 4 IND v BAN game

India and Bangladesh will take on in the final Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

As has been the trend in the tournament, rain is likely to affect proceedings on Friday. India already played on a reserve day against Pakistan, and now it could face another rain interupption.

LIVE BLOG: Follow live scores and updates from the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4 game at Colombo

Though India has already sealed a passage to the final of the tournament, it would want to take this seriously and provide some valuable game time for its players.

The rain chances, however, have dropped drastically, giving hope that the game might proceed on time.

Here are the precipitation chances in Colombo on Friday:

Colombo weather forecast.

12:50 PM IST

Clear skies at the moment in Colombo. There is a chance of rain in the evening though according to the forecast. Stay Tuned for more updates as we get closer to start of play.

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Info

What time will the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match start?

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Friday, September 15.

Asia Cup Super Four points table

Where can I watch the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match today?

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where will the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.