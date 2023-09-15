India vs Bangladesh Live Toss Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Who will coin favour today - Rohit or Shakib?

India and Bangladesh will take on in the final Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
LIVE BLOG: Follow live scores and updates from the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4 game at Colombo
FORM GUIDE
India: W-W-W-NR-W
Bangladesh: L-L-W-L-W
LIVE STREAMING INFO
What time will the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match start?
The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Friday, September 15.
Asia Cup Super Four points table
Where can I watch the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match today?
The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Where will the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match be played?
The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
