ENG vs PAK: Aggressive England beats Pakistan by 74 runs in 1st Test

Needing 263 runs with eight wickets in hand on Day 5, Pakistan was dismissed for 268 against the reverse swing of James Anderson and Ollie Robinson - losing its last five wickets for just 11 runs after Tea.

05 December, 2022 17:42 IST
England players celebrate after winning the Test match against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Monday.

England players celebrate after winning the Test match against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP

Needing 263 runs with eight wickets in hand on Day 5, Pakistan was dismissed for 268 against the reverse swing of James Anderson and Ollie Robinson - losing its last five wickets for just 11 runs after Tea.

England showcased its masterful approach of aggression in Test cricket with a superb 74-run victory over Pakistan in the final session of the first Test on Sunday.

Needing 263 runs with eight wickets in hand on Day 5, Pakistan was dismissed for 268 against the reverse swing of James Anderson (four for 36) and Ollie Robinson (four for 50) - losing its last five wickets for just 11 runs after Tea.

Jack Leach had the last wicket of Naseem Shah, trapped leg before wicket, after England delayed the second new ball for well over an hour with Anderson and Robinson doing the damage with the old ball.

Pakistan succumbed to the relentless attacking field settings of England captain Ben Stokes before Robinson and veteran Anderson sliced through the lower order after Pakistan was placed at 257 for five going into the final session.

Robinson had earlier ended the nearly four-hour defiance of one of the four Pakistan debutants – Saud Shakeel – in the second session to a brilliant diving catch by Keaton Jennings as the left-hander top-scored with 76.

England had posted an electrifying 657 and Pakistan responded with 579 to concede a 78-run lead on a grass-less wicket where seven batters from both sides scored centuries.

England made a bold declaration with another rapid 264 for seven in just 35.5 overs on Day 4 and set Pakistan a challenging target of 343 in four sessions.

England leads its first Test series in Pakistan in 17 years 1-0 with Multan and Karachi scheduled to host the remaining two games.

