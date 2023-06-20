Magazine

Ashes 2023: Khawaja becomes second Australian to bat on all five days of a Test

Usman Khawaja became only the second Australian player to bat on all five days of a Test, during the first Test against England in the ongoing Ashes series on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 20, 2023 19:21 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Usman Khawaja of Australia celebrates his century against England.
Usman Khawaja of Australia celebrates his century against England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Usman Khawaja of Australia celebrates his century against England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Usman Khawaja became only the second Australian player to bat on all five days of a Test, during the first Test against England in the ongoing Ashes series on Tuesday.

England, after opting to bat first, declared on the first day with 393/8 on board. Australia in reply notched 386/10, powered by Khawaja’s blistering 321-ball 141 and trailed by seven runs on day three.

Halfway through the fourth day, with Aussie skipper Pat Cummins and Nathon Lyon starring with four wickets each, England was bowled out for 273, leaving Australia 281 to chase with a day and a half remaining.

ASHES 1ST TEST DAY 5 LIVE UPDATES

In came Khawaja with opening partner David Warner on day four and is currently unbeaten at 37, with Australia needing 166 runs to take a 1-0 lead in its quest to retain the urn.

The only other Australian with this unique feat is Kim Hughes, who batted on all five days against the same side at Lords in August 1980.

Full list of players who have batted through all five days of a Test:

Motganalli Jaisimha (India) vs Australia - 1960

Geoffrey Boycott (England) vs Australia - 1977

Kim Hughes (Australia) vs England - 1980

Allan Lamb (England) vs West Indies - 1984

Ravi Shastri (India) vs England - 1984

Adrian Griffith (West Indies) vs New Zealand - 1999

Andrew Flintoff (England) vs India - 2006

Alviro Petersen (South Africa) vs New Zealand - 2012

Cheteshwar Pujara (India) vs Sri Lanka - 2017

Rory Burns (England) vs Australia - 2019

Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies) vs Zimbabwe - 2023

Tangenarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) vs Zimbabwe - 2023

Usman Khawaja (Australia) vs England - 2023*

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
