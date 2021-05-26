Cricket Cricket Freak dressing room injury rules out Foakes for New Zealand Tests Uncapped Jamed Bracey will don the gloves when the series gets underway at the Lords on June 2. Team Sportstar 26 May, 2021 17:40 IST England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes. - Sportzpics Team Sportstar 26 May, 2021 17:40 IST England men's wicketkeeper Ben Foakes has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand through injury.Foakes injured his hamstring on Wednesday while slipping inside the dressing room during the County championship match between Surrey and Middlesex.READ | England to review Archer's progress next month after elbow surgery Uncapped James Bracey will don the gloves when the series gets underway at the Lords on June 2. Haseeb Hameed and Sam Billings have been called in as cover. England Squad: Joe Root (Captain), James Anderson, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark WoodCover: Sam Billings, Haseeb Hameed Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.