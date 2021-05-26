Freak dressing room injury rules out Foakes for New Zealand Tests

England men's wicketkeeper Ben Foakes has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand through injury.

Foakes injured his hamstring on Wednesday while slipping inside the dressing room during the County championship match between Surrey and Middlesex.

Uncapped James Bracey will don the gloves when the series gets underway at the Lords on June 2. Haseeb Hameed and Sam Billings have been called in as cover.

England Squad: Joe Root (Captain), James Anderson, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood

Cover: Sam Billings, Haseeb Hameed