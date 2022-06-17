England registers highest-ever innings total in ODI history

England registered the highest innings total in the history of ODI cricket by amassing 498 for four in 50 overs against Netherlands in Amstelveen on Friday.

It went past its record of 481 for six against Australia in Nottingham in 2018. England also has the third-highest ODI team total - 444 for three against Pakistan in Nottingham in 2016. Sri Lanka's 444 for three against Netherlands in Amstelveen in 2006 and South Africa's 439 for two against West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015 round off the top five.