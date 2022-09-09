Cricket

England-South Africa third Test to resume on Saturday

London 09 September, 2022 23:19 IST
The third Test between South Africa and England will resume at The Oval on Saturday.

Players and coaches will wear black armbands as a mark of respect to the queen and observe a minute's silence.

The deciding cricket test between England and South Africa has turned into a three-day match.

After Day 1 (Thursday) was washed out and Day 2 (Friday) was cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, play will finally get started at the Oval on Saturday — weather permitting.

Players and coaches will wear black armbands as a mark of respect to the queen and observe a minute's silence. The national anthem — “God Save the King" — will then be played, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Friday.

Branded advertising will be replaced with messaging paying cricket's respects to the queen, who died on Thursday at the age of 96.

The ECB said it wasn't possible to add an extra day to the test match because the touring South Africans are flying home on Tuesday before heading to India and Australia.

The series is locked at 1-1, after South Africa won the first test at Lord's and England won the second at Old Trafford.

