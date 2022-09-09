The deciding cricket test between England and South Africa has turned into a three-day match.

After Day 1 (Thursday) was washed out and Day 2 (Friday) was cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, play will finally get started at the Oval on Saturday — weather permitting.

Players and coaches will wear black armbands as a mark of respect to the queen and observe a minute's silence. The national anthem — “God Save the King" — will then be played, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Friday.

Cricket to Resume and Pay Tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/UuHn6BIemT — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 9, 2022

Branded advertising will be replaced with messaging paying cricket's respects to the queen, who died on Thursday at the age of 96.

The ECB said it wasn't possible to add an extra day to the test match because the touring South Africans are flying home on Tuesday before heading to India and Australia.

The series is locked at 1-1, after South Africa won the first test at Lord's and England won the second at Old Trafford.