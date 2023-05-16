England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the Test match against Ireland due to a recurrence of a stress fracture to his right elbow, announced the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday.

Archer is set to be out for the rest of the summer after recent scans and will now spend time with the medical team, who will work on his injury management.

“It has been a frustrating and upsetting period for Jofra Archer. He was making good progress until a recurrence of the elbow injury, which kept him out for an extended period previously. We wish him the best of luck with his recovery,” said Rob Key, ECB Managing Director for England Men’s Cricket in a statement.

“I’m sure we will see Jofra back to his best and winning games for England, whatever the format. Hopefully, sooner rather than later.”

Wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow is fully fit, following his broken left leg and dislocated ankle, and is back with England for the first time since last August.

Seamer Chris Woakes returned to the Test squad for the first time since March 2022, and if selected, this will be his first Test appearance on home soil since August 2020. After taking a break from the tour of New Zealand, Durham fast bowler Mark Wood is also included to the squad.

Ollie Pope has been officially confirmed as England’s vice-captain with immediate effect.

“We are looking forward to the summer ahead and getting into the swing of things, starting with a good test against Ireland,” added Key.

“It was a seriously tough decision to leave Ben Foakes out of the squad. He has been excellent for England in the last year, but Jonny Bairstow is one of the best players in the world whose performances last summer epitomised what we are about.”