Cricket

Stokes fitness doubt in latest England Ashes scare

Stokes has played only two matches after being bought by Chennai for $1.96 million at the start of this season in early April, before being benched with a toe injury.

AFP
New Delhi 16 May, 2023 12:17 IST
New Delhi 16 May, 2023 12:17 IST
FILE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ben Stokes during training ahead of the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 16, 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ben Stokes during training ahead of the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Stokes has played only two matches after being bought by Chennai for $1.96 million at the start of this season in early April, before being benched with a toe injury.

England Test captain Ben Stokes is still unable to bowl and is only “batting cover”, his coach at IPL side Chennai Super Kings says, in a fresh injury scare weeks before the Ashes.

Stokes has played only two matches after being bought by Chennai for $1.96 million at the start of this season in early April, before being benched with a toe injury.

Also Read
Yashasvi Jaiswal strides into limelight with IPL summer blockbuster

The 31-year-old all-rounder was troubled by his left knee before the IPL.

On April 21, Chennai coach Stephen Fleming said that Stokes had suffered “another little setback”, without giving details.

On Sunday Fleming said that Stokes was still unable to bowl and reports suggest the player will return to Britain after Chennai’s final group game at the weekend, even though the team looks set for the next round.

“Ben’s ability to bowl overs at the moment is still a bit of a challenge, but he’s there as that batting cover,” Fleming said.

“But with Moeen (Ali) bowling well in good conditions -- we go to Delhi (next), which has been turning -- we think the balance of the side has been right.”

Also Read | Why is Gujarat Titans wearing lavender jersey against Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The former New Zealand captain added: “And look, we’re second on the table, so it’s not our style to chop and change just because we’ve had a loss where things didn’t go our way.”

It is the latest blow to England’s Ashes plans after fast bowler Jofra Archer pulled out of the IPL with an injury last week.

There are also concerns over James Anderson.

England hosts Ireland for a one-off Test starting June 1 ahead of the crunch Australia series, which begins in Birmingham on June 16.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Vijay Shankar did not play because we had other options: GT asst. coach, Mithun Manhas

WATCH: Shubman Gill hits maiden IPL century; GT vs SRH match analysis

WATCH: Nitish, Rinku power KKR to a six-wicket win over CSK; Match analysis in five minutes

Slide shows

CSK vs MI in pictures, IPL 2023: Dhoni and Co. beat Rohit Sharma’s men by six wickets

CSK vs PBKS in pictures, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings pips Chennai Super Kings in last-ball thriller

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 in pictures: Sunrisers Hyderabad beats Delhi Capitals by 9 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us