RR vs GT Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win coin flip - Sanju Samson or Shubman Gill?

A struggling Gujarat Titans (GT) will face in-form Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.
Sanju Samson: Tosses won in IPL 2024: Four out of five games
Shubman Gill: Tosses won in IPL 2024: One out of five games
RR - Last five toss and match results
Result after winning toss: Won - 5
Result after losing toss: Won - 4; Lost 1
GT - Last five toss and match results
Result after winning toss: Won - 2; Lost - 3
Result after losing toss: Won - 2; Lost - 3
Sawai Mansingh Stadium - Last 10 IPL matches
Team after winning the toss: Won - 6; Lost - 4
Team batting first: Won - 5; Lost - 5
