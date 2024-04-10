MagazineBuy Print

RR vs GT Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win coin flip - Sanju Samson or Shubman Gill?

RR vs GT: Check the toss result from the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Published : Apr 10, 2024 17:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Captain of Gujarat Titans Shubhman Gill during a practice session.
Captain of Gujarat Titans Shubhman Gill during a practice session. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Captain of Gujarat Titans Shubhman Gill during a practice session. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

A struggling Gujarat Titans (GT) will face in-form Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Also follow | RR vs GT live score

Sanju Samson: Tosses won in IPL 2024: Four out of five games

Shubman Gill: Tosses won in IPL 2024: One out of five games

RR - Last five toss and match results

Result after winning toss: Won - 5

Result after losing toss: Won - 4; Lost 1

GT - Last five toss and match results

Result after winning toss: Won - 2; Lost - 3

Result after losing toss: Won - 2; Lost - 3

Sawai Mansingh Stadium - Last 10 IPL matches

Team after winning the toss: Won - 6; Lost - 4

Team batting first: Won - 5; Lost - 5

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
