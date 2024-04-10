RR vs GT Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win coin flip - Sanju Samson or Shubman Gill?

A struggling Gujarat Titans (GT) will face in-form Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Sanju Samson: Tosses won in IPL 2024: Four out of five games

Shubman Gill: Tosses won in IPL 2024: One out of five games

RR - Last five toss and match results

Result after winning toss: Won - 5

Result after losing toss: Won - 4; Lost 1

GT - Last five toss and match results

Result after winning toss: Won - 2; Lost - 3

Result after losing toss: Won - 2; Lost - 3

Sawai Mansingh Stadium - Last 10 IPL matches

Team after winning the toss: Won - 6; Lost - 4

Team batting first: Won - 5; Lost - 5