China proved too strong for India as it swept its way to a 3-0 victory, dropping seven games in all, in the league phase of the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1 tournament in Changsha, China, on Wednesday.
The combination of China and clay surface was a hard nut to crack for the Indian team to the extent that No. 1 player Ankita Raina failed to win a game against World No.8 Qinwen Zheng.
In other matches, Korea beat Taiwan 3-0 and New Zealand breezed past Pacific Oceania 3-0, dropping a solitary game.
READ | ‘Old but gold’: For Djokovic and Bopanna, dedication, experience is mantra for success
India next faces Taiwan on Thursday.
The top two teams in the six-team Asia/Oceania Group I competition will win promotion to the Play-offs while the bottom two teams will be relegated to Group II in 2025.
Results
Latest on Sportstar
- ISL 2023-24, Punjab FC vs East Bengal LIVE updates, PFC 0-0 EBFC: Match kicks-off, Red and Gold need to win to keep playoff hopes alive
- Indian sports wrap, April 10: Mumbai girl Anandi wins bronze medal in sailing competition
- RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
- Billie Jean King Cup 2024: Qinwen Zheng-led China defeats India 3-0
- RR vs GT Toss Update, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans wins toss, opts to bowl against Rajasthan Royals
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE