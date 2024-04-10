MagazineBuy Print

Billie Jean King Cup 2024: Qinwen Zheng-led China defeats India 3-0

The top two teams in the six-team Asia/Oceania Group I competition will win promotion to the Play-offs while the bottom two teams will be relegated to Group II in 2025.

Published : Apr 10, 2024 19:33 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: China’s Qinwen Zheng.
FILE PHOTO: China’s Qinwen Zheng. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: China’s Qinwen Zheng. | Photo Credit: AP

China proved too strong for India as it swept its way to a 3-0 victory, dropping seven games in all, in the league phase of the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1 tournament in Changsha, China, on Wednesday.

The combination of China and clay surface was a hard nut to crack for the Indian team to the extent that No. 1 player Ankita Raina failed to win a game against World No.8 Qinwen Zheng.

In other matches, Korea beat Taiwan 3-0 and New Zealand breezed past Pacific Oceania 3-0, dropping a solitary game.

READ | ‘Old but gold’: For Djokovic and Bopanna, dedication, experience is mantra for success

India next faces Taiwan on Thursday.

The top two teams in the six-team Asia/Oceania Group I competition will win promotion to the Play-offs while the bottom two teams will be relegated to Group II in 2025.

Results
China bt India 3-0 (Xinyu Wang bt Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-2, 6-3; Qinwen Zheng bt Ankita Raina 6-0, 6-0; Hanyu Guo & Xiyu Wang bt Rutuja Bhosale & Prarthana Thombare 6-1, 6-1).

