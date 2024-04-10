Billie Jean King Cup 2024: Qinwen Zheng-led China defeats India 3-0

China proved too strong for India as it swept its way to a 3-0 victory, dropping seven games in all, in the league phase of the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1 tournament in Changsha, China, on Wednesday.

The combination of China and clay surface was a hard nut to crack for the Indian team to the extent that No. 1 player Ankita Raina failed to win a game against World No.8 Qinwen Zheng.

In other matches, Korea beat Taiwan 3-0 and New Zealand breezed past Pacific Oceania 3-0, dropping a solitary game.

India next faces Taiwan on Thursday.

The top two teams in the six-team Asia/Oceania Group I competition will win promotion to the Play-offs while the bottom two teams will be relegated to Group II in 2025.