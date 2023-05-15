Gujarat Titans, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 champions, is donning lavender jerseys during its last home game of the 2023 season, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

This initiative aims to highlight the critical issue of cancer, which continues to be a significant contributor to morbidity and mortality in India and worldwide.

The choice of lavender, a colour symbolising all types of cancer, serves as a powerful reminder of the many lives affected by this devastating disease. By wearing lavender jerseys, Titans aims to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and prevention, emphasizing the crucial role that lifestyle changes can play in combating cancer.

Col Arvinder Singh, COO of Titans had earlier stated, “Cancer causes millions of deaths worldwide and with a devastating impact on patients and their families.

We are happy to do our bit in raising awareness about cancer, which not only is an effort to educate people about the importance of early detection but also underscores the significance of adopting a healthy lifestyle to reduce cancer risks. Our team is committed to driving positive change and contributing to the global fight against cancer.”

Gujarat Titans stands united with our #TitansFAM in this battle against cancer.



Here's what our players and coaching staff had to say ahead of this special occasion 💜#GTvSRH | #AavaDe | #TATAIPL 2023 pic.twitter.com/Ecof5FkALL — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 15, 2023

Gujarat Titans’ captain, Hardik Pandya said, “Cancer is a battle fought by millions in India and across the globe, and as a team, we feel responsible towards raising awareness about this deadly disease.

“Wearing lavender jerseys is our way of showing solidarity with cancer patients, survivors, and their families. We hope our actions will inspire others to take preventive measures and support those who are fighting this battle.”