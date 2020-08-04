Cricket England vs Ireland 3rd ODI LIVE: Morgan departs for 106, Banton goes past fifty England vs Ireland third ODI 2020 Cricket Score Updates: Follow Sportstar for updates of Ireland's tour of England at Rose Bowl, Southampton. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 04 August, 2020 20:38 IST England hosts Ireland in the third and final ODI of the series at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. - Twitter Team Sportstar Last Updated: 04 August, 2020 20:38 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE BLOG of the third ODI between host England and Ireland. The English side has already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. TOSS: Ireland wins the toss and elects to bowl first.SQUADSEngland: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), James Vince, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Curran.Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, William Porterfield, Kevin O'Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young.