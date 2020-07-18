Eng v WI: Highest chase recorded by West Indies in Tests

West Indies are in the backfoot at the end of the second day's play in the second Test against England in Manchester.

The visitor holds a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after successfully chasing down 200 on the final day of the Southampton Test.

Windies skipper Jason Holder inserted England into bat yet again, but this time around the host piled on the runs to post 469 in the first innings thanks to centuries from Ben Stokes and Dom Sibley.

Trailing by 437 runs and with nine wickets in hand, the Windies will have to bat well on the third day to get themselves a getting back in the game.

If the weather holds good, England will likely set its opponent a stiff target on the final day.

Windies' highest ever chase in Tests was against Australia in 2004 when they chased down a world record 418 at St. John's in Antigua.

The highest target they have chased in England was a target of 344 in 1984 at Lord's and most recently in 2017 they chased down 322 at Leeds which was led by Shai Hope's unbeaten hundred.

Their next highest in England came both at the Oval while chasing 253 and 225 in 1963 and 1988, respectively.

The Windies also have a remarkable record of not having lost a single Test while set a target of 200 or below, winning 55 matches out of 61.