England vs West Indies 3rd Test Live Score updates Day 1: Predicted Playing XI, Toss - Archer, Anderson included in squad

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day one of the third Test between England and West Indies at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

The Preview

England faces seamers’ puzzle as both teams head into decisive Test

Host England has to make a tough call when picking the best seamers from six for the deciding Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford, starting Friday.

England named its squad on Thursday, and delayed showing its hand by picking all six of its seamers, including Jofra Archer, who was dropped before the second Test for breaking health protocols through an unauthorized trip home.

Archer’s misdeed — which also cost him extra isolation, a 15,000 pounds (USD 19,000) fine and a written warning — won’t be counted against him for the three fast bowling berths in the playing XI, England says.

Jason Holder backs Shai Hope to fire

West Indies captain Holder will take a call on team selection for the third Test after looking at the pitch on Friday, but he feels Hope isn’t over yet.

Ben Stokes: I do everything the team asks of me

England skipper Joe Root said he isn't surprised by Ben Stokes' match-winning contribution in the second Test against West Indies at Old Trafford on Monday.

The all-rounder led the way with a match aggregate of 254 runs and three wickets, two on the final day, to earn England a 113-run win in Manchester.

Broad wants to emulate Anderson in career longevity

A“hungry” Stuart Broad wants to emulate his pace colleague James Anderson in terms of career longevity, saying he is fit enough to play for some more years.

After being ignored for the first Test in Southampton, the 34-year-old pacer returned to the side for the ongoing second game against the West Indies and handed England advantage late in the fourth day with his three-wicket burst.

What: England vs West Indies, 3rd Test

Where: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Date and Time: July 24-28 03:30 IST

Squads

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jason Holder (C), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel, Nkrumah Bonner, Rahkeem Cornwall, Raymon Reifer, Chemar Holder

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Mark Wood

Live telecast will be available on Sony Ten channel and live streaming on sonyliv.com