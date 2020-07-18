Cricket Cricket England vs West Indies: Rain washes out third day's play in Manchester Rain prevented any play on the third day of the second Test between England and West Indies in Manchester. AP Manchester 18 July, 2020 21:39 IST Covers on the ground as persistent rain washed out third day's play in Manchester. - Getty Images AP Manchester 18 July, 2020 21:39 IST Rain prevented any play on the third day of the second Test between England and West Indies in Manchester on Saturday. England, trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, now has only two days left to force a victory. West Indies will resume Sunday morning on 32-1 in reply to England’s first innings 469-9 declared, with Kraigg Brathwaite six not out and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph unbeaten on 14. Jofra Archer cleared to play third Test after breaking bio-bubble protocol Opener John Campbell fell for 12 on Friday, trapped leg before by Sam Curran. Ben Stokes top-scored in England’s innings with 176 - his 10th Test century - while Dom Sibley hit 120, his second ton. Jos Buttler also made 40 and Dom Bess finished unbeaten on 31. Offspinner Roston Chase was the most effective West Indies bowler. He took 5-172 and paceman Kemar Roach picked up 2-58. West Indies won the first Test in Southampton by four wickets. The third and final match is also in Manchester. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos