Jofra Archer fined, given official warning for breaking bio-bubble protocol

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been fined an undisclosed amount and received an official written warning, following a disciplinary hearing held on Friday.

The pacer admitted to breaching the team’s bio-secure protocols on Monday when he made an unauthorised visit to his home in Hove and was dropped for the Manchester Test against the West Indies which began on Thursday.

Archer is commencing five days of isolation at the Emirates Old Trafford. He will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted. He is due to rejoin the rest of the squad on Tuesday 21 July.

The hearing was chaired by Ashley Giles, managing director, England men’s Cricket and included Archer’s agent and a representative from the Professional Cricketers’ Association.