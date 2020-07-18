Cricket Cricket Jofra Archer fined, given official warning for breaking bio-bubble protocol Archer admitted to breaching the team’s bio-secure protocols when he made an unauthorised visit to his home in Hove and was dropped for the Manchester Test. Team Sportstar 18 July, 2020 17:38 IST Jofra Archer delayed underwent a precautionary test after a member of his household felt unwell last weekend. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 18 July, 2020 17:38 IST England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been fined an undisclosed amount and received an official written warning, following a disciplinary hearing held on Friday. The pacer admitted to breaching the team’s bio-secure protocols on Monday when he made an unauthorised visit to his home in Hove and was dropped for the Manchester Test against the West Indies which began on Thursday.Archer is commencing five days of isolation at the Emirates Old Trafford. He will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted. He is due to rejoin the rest of the squad on Tuesday 21 July.The hearing was chaired by Ashley Giles, managing director, England men’s Cricket and included Archer’s agent and a representative from the Professional Cricketers’ Association. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos