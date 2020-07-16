Jofra Archer excluded from second Test for breaching COVID-19 protocols

England’s Jofra Archer has been excluded from the second Test against the West Indies starting on Thursday at Old Trafford following a breach of the team’s COVID-19 protocols.

Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two coronavirus tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted.

The West Indies team has been made aware of the situation, said a statement by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). “I am extremely sorry for what I have done,” said Archer.

“I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble.

“It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry.”