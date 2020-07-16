Cricket Cricket Jofra Archer excluded from second Test for breaching COVID-19 protocols Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted. Team Sportstar 16 July, 2020 12:38 IST Jofra Archer was picked ahead of veteran Stuart Broad for the first Test against West Indies. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 16 July, 2020 12:38 IST England’s Jofra Archer has been excluded from the second Test against the West Indies starting on Thursday at Old Trafford following a breach of the team’s COVID-19 protocols.Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two coronavirus tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted.The West Indies team has been made aware of the situation, said a statement by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). “I am extremely sorry for what I have done,” said Archer.READ| England vs West Indies: Root back with team in familiar territory “I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble.“It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos