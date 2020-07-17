Michael Holding: Bio-secure protocols should be a little more logical

Michael Holding has questioned the bio-secure protocols put in place by the England and Wales Cricket Board for England and West Indies to tackle the COVID-19 threat during the ongoing Test series.

Jofra Archer was axed from the second Test on Thursday after breaking the team protocol to visit his home in Brighton after the first Test. He will now undergo two COVID-19 tests during a five-day isolation period.

“I just want to ask a few questions of the ECB and these protocols though. I can understand protocols have to be put in place but I would think they should be a little bit more logical,” the former West Indies pacer said on Sky Sports Cricket during the opening day of the second Test.

“Why aren’t the England team travelling on a bus? If they have already passed their COVID tests, everyone is together, they have six Test matches, they are moving from one venue to the other,” he added.

Archer apologised for the lapse and acknowledged the enormity of his indiscretion at a sensitive time.

“Why aren’t they all just in a bus travelling to the next venue? Why are they allowed to be going in cars? What’s the purpose of that? People need to just think a bit,” said Holding.