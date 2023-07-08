MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s Ashes 2023 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch England Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I

ENG-W vs AUS-W, Women’s Ashes: Here are all the live streaming and telecast details for the third T20I between England Women and Australia Women at Lord’s on Saturday.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 18:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Danni Wyatt in action during the second T20I against Australia at The Kia Oval.
England’s Danni Wyatt in action during the second T20I against Australia at The Kia Oval. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

England’s Danni Wyatt in action during the second T20I against Australia at The Kia Oval. | Photo Credit: AP

The third T20I between England Women and Australia Women, which is part of the Women’s Ashes, will be held at Lord’s in London on Saturday.

England levelled the three-match series when it won the second T20I by three runs. Australia had clinched the first game by four wickets.

Australia currently leads the multi-format Ashes series by four points.

When will ENG-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I be played?

The third T20I between England Women and Australia Women will be held on Saturday, July 8.

What time will ENG-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I start?

The third T20I between England Women and Australia Women will begin at 11:05 PM IST.

Where to watch ENG-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I live?

The third T20I between England Women and Australia Women will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network. The online LIVE streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Where will ENG-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I be played?

The third T20I between England Women and Australia Women will be played at Lord’s in London.

THE SQUADS
ENGLAND WOMEN
Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Bell, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Issy Wong, Kate Cross, Lauren Winfield-Hill.
AUSTRALIA WOMEN
Alyssa Healy (wk) (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Phoebe Litchfield, Alana King, Kim Garth.

Related Topics

Australia Women /

England women /

Women's Ashes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Ashes 2023 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch England Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vritti Agarwal becomes first-ever swimmer from Telangana to qualify for Asian Games
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 3, Live Score: Rain delays play as Tea break nears; Weather forecast updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Van der Sar’s condition is stable ‘but still concerning,’ Ajax says
    AP
  5. Moeen Ali says England still has Ashes hope while it has Stokes
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Women’s Ashes 2023 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch England Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs AFG: Gurbaz, Zadran register biggest partnership for Afghanistan in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023: West qualifies for record 34th final on rain-hit final day
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 3, Live Score: Rain delays play as Tea break nears; Weather forecast updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rayudu pulls out of MLC due to personal reasons
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Ashes 2023 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch England Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vritti Agarwal becomes first-ever swimmer from Telangana to qualify for Asian Games
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 3, Live Score: Rain delays play as Tea break nears; Weather forecast updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Van der Sar’s condition is stable ‘but still concerning,’ Ajax says
    AP
  5. Moeen Ali says England still has Ashes hope while it has Stokes
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment