Women’s Ashes 2023 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch England Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I

The third T20I between England Women and Australia Women, which is part of the Women’s Ashes, will be held at Lord’s in London on Saturday.

England levelled the three-match series when it won the second T20I by three runs. Australia had clinched the first game by four wickets.

Australia currently leads the multi-format Ashes series by four points.

When will ENG-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I be played?

The third T20I between England Women and Australia Women will be held on Saturday, July 8.

What time will ENG-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I start?

The third T20I between England Women and Australia Women will begin at 11:05 PM IST.

Where to watch ENG-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I live?

The third T20I between England Women and Australia Women will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network. The online LIVE streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Where will ENG-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I be played?

The third T20I between England Women and Australia Women will be played at Lord’s in London.