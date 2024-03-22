Ex-Railways cricketer Carlton Reay passes away in Australia

Former Railways cricketer Carlton Reay passed away in Melbourne (Australia) because of lung infection. He was 89 and survived by son Ivan Reay, who was also a cricketer representing South Central Railway and the Indian Railways, and daughter June Reay.

For the last few years Carlton, who had been responsible for many sportspersons getting sports quota jobs in Railways including former national boxing champion Venkatesham, Hyderabad cricketer Noel Carr, had been living in Australia.

Carlton was also a qualified boxing referee and officiated in Commonwealth Games and a ring official for the Railways. He was also a qualified cricketer umpire and officiated in many State matches and was also an umpire in the Moin-ud-Dowla Gold Cup cricket tournament.

ALSO READ | WPL 2024 review: Indian talents to the fore, notes for World Cup prep and branding lessons galore

“A down to earth and simple human being with a great sense of humour helped many sportsperson,” said both Noel and Venkatesham, who also settled down in Australia.