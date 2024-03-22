MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ex-Railways cricketer Carlton Reay passes away in Australia

For the last few years Carlton, who had been responsible for many sportspersons getting sports quota jobs in Railways including former national boxing champion Venkatesham, Hyderabad cricketer Noel Carr, had been living in Australia.

Published : Mar 22, 2024 18:40 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Former Hyderabad cricketer Noel Carr with Carlton Reay (centre) and former national boxing champion Venkatesham
Former Hyderabad cricketer Noel Carr with Carlton Reay (centre) and former national boxing champion Venkatesham | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Former Hyderabad cricketer Noel Carr with Carlton Reay (centre) and former national boxing champion Venkatesham | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Railways cricketer Carlton Reay passed away in Melbourne (Australia) because of lung infection. He was 89 and survived by son Ivan Reay, who was also a cricketer representing South Central Railway and the Indian Railways, and daughter June Reay.

For the last few years Carlton, who had been responsible for many sportspersons getting sports quota jobs in Railways including former national boxing champion Venkatesham, Hyderabad cricketer Noel Carr, had been living in Australia.

Carlton was also a qualified boxing referee and officiated in Commonwealth Games and a ring official for the Railways. He was also a qualified cricketer umpire and officiated in many State matches and was also an umpire in the Moin-ud-Dowla Gold Cup cricket tournament.

ALSO READ | WPL 2024 review: Indian talents to the fore, notes for World Cup prep and branding lessons galore

“A down to earth and simple human being with a great sense of humour helped many sportsperson,” said both Noel and Venkatesham, who also settled down in Australia.

Related stories

Related Topics

Railways /

Australia /

Indian Railways

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar and other stars before CSK vs RCB opener; ceremony starts at 6:30pm
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ex-Railways cricketer Carlton Reay passes away in Australia
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. F1 champion Sebastian Vettel gets back behind the wheel with Porsche to test a Le Mans car
    AP
  4. Indian sports news wrap: March 22
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs RCB Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win coin toss in opener between Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ex-Railways cricketer Carlton Reay passes away in Australia
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. BAN vs SL, 1st Test: Seamers put Sri Lanka in control as Bangladesh chases 280
    AFP
  3. Bangladesh has ‘high expectations’ for Test series against Sri Lanka
    AFP
  4. Mithun Manhas, Nikhil Chopra, and Krishan Mohan in race to become BCCI selector
    PTI
  5. Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar and other stars before CSK vs RCB opener; ceremony starts at 6:30pm
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ex-Railways cricketer Carlton Reay passes away in Australia
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. F1 champion Sebastian Vettel gets back behind the wheel with Porsche to test a Le Mans car
    AP
  4. Indian sports news wrap: March 22
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs RCB Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win coin toss in opener between Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment