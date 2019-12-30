Cricket Cricket Proteas skipper Du Plessis criticises 'big three' move South Africa skipper Faf Du Plessis said a lot of matches are already being played with the 'Big Three' involved and the sport needs to be more inclusive. PTI 30 December, 2019 16:57 IST Du Plessis pointed out that there was inequality of fixtures, especially in Test cricket, with new Test nations such as Ireland and Afghanistan struggling to get fixtures. - Getty Images PTI 30 December, 2019 16:57 IST Speaking after South Africa’s 107-run win in the first Test against England on Sunday, Du Plessis was asked his opinion about plans for an annual ‘Super Series’ of one-day games, involving the so-called ‘Big Three’ of India, Australia and England, with one other country to be invited on a revolving basis.“The last year or so you can see what’s going on in terms of the big three countries,” he said.“There’s a lot of movement going towards that, a lot more matches being played against the top three, or big three. It’s probably better if you include more teams, the better to grow the game as much as you can.”ALSO READ| It's the start of a new chapter: Du Plessis hails much-needed Proteas winDu Plessis pointed out that there was inequality of fixtures, especially in Test cricket, with new Test nations such as Ireland and Afghanistan struggling to get fixtures.“There’s a lot of smaller nations not playing a lot of Test cricket, they’re actually playing less,” he said.Latest from South Africa and England:Opening batsman Dominic Sibley has become the latest victim of illness in the England camp.Chris Woakes and Jack Leach, who were unavailable for the first Test which ended in Centurion yesterday, are out of quarantine, however, and the entire touring party will travel to Cape Town for the second Test that starts on Tuesday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.