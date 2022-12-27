South Africa’s Farhaan Behardien announces retirement

South African batter Farhaan Behardien on Tuesday announced retirement, concluding an 18-year international cricketing career.

The 39-year old has represented the Proteas in 59 ODIs and has 1074 runs and 14 wickets under his belt. Behardien took to his official Twitter handle to announce his retirement.

Also Read AUS vs SA: Warner becomes 2nd player after Joe Root to score double hundred in 100th Test

“The dust has settled a bit. Been pretty emotional the last couple of weeks. 18 years has come and gone. 560 pro games across all formats, including 97 caps for my country, 17 trophies in the cabinet and blessed to have played in 4 World Cups,” the post read.

“Thanks specifically to the Titans (skyblues) for taking a punt on a young kid all those years ago & giving me a platform to showcase my skill. Thanks to the fans who supported me throughout the years and to those who gave me grief, whichever side of the fence you sat, it fueled my desire nonetheless. I lived my dreams,” the note further read.

Behardien also has 38 T20I caps for South Africa and has amassed 518 runs at an average of 32.37. He also led the Proteas in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in January 2017.

His last international game came way back in 2018, in South Africa’s 21-run win over Australia in a T20I at the Carrara stadium. The batter remained not out for three off two deliveries.

“To be honest it wasn’t easy. The good stuff rarely are, but as a result I haven’t “worked” a day in 18 years, cause it was my passion and I loved the graft. Feet up for a bit and onto the next challenge. Much love,” he concluded.