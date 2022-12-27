AUS vs SA: Warner becomes 2nd player after Joe Root to score double hundred in 100th Test

David Warner scored a double century on Day 2 of the 2nd Test between Australia and South Africa to become the second player to reach the figure in his 100th Test match.

Joe Root was the only player to have achieved the feat, against India in February 2021.

This was Warner’s third score of 200 or more in international Tests. Warner braved cramps on his way to the double hundred in the boxing day Test.

The problem with his hamstring persisted and the left-hand batter retired hurt after reaching the milestone.

Warner’s innings led Australia easily past South Africa’s first innings score of 189, and then extend the lead over 100 runs on Day 2.

The 36-year-old Warner had earlier become just the 10th batter and second Australian in Test history to hit a hundred in their milestone 100th appearance in whites. Warner also went past the 8000-run mark in Tests during the innings.