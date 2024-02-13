MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former Indian cricket team captain Dattajirao Gaekwad passes away

Gaekwad, who made his debut in 1952, went on to skipper the Indian side during the tour of England in 1959.

Published : Feb 13, 2024 11:41 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gaekwad played 11 Tests for India, amassing 350 runs at an average of 18.42. 
Gaekwad played 11 Tests for India, amassing 350 runs at an average of 18.42.  | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji/The Hindu
infoIcon

Gaekwad played 11 Tests for India, amassing 350 runs at an average of 18.42.  | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji/The Hindu

Former Indian cricket team captain Dattajirao Gaekwad passed away at his residence in Baroda on Tuesday. He was 95.

Gaekwad played 11 Tests for India, amassing 350 runs at an average of 18.42.

Gaekwad, who made his debut in 1952, went on to skipper the Indian side during the tour of England in 1959. The side lost all five Tests and fared badly even in the first class games, although Gaekwad himself batted courageously scoring 1174 runs (34.52) on the tour. 

His highest score in Tests was 52 against West Indies at New Delhi in 1959.

In the domestic circuit, Gaekwad was a star for Baroda in the Ranji Trophy, where he played from 1947 to 1961. He scored 3139 runs (47.56) in total, including 14 centuries. His highest score was 249 not out against Maharashtra in 1959-60.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy: Vijay Shankar says ‘one of the finest chases’ after Tamil Nadu nearly pulls off 355-run chase vs Karnataka
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Former Indian cricket team captain Dattajirao Gaekwad passes away
    Team Sportstar
  3. Saurabh Tiwary to retire from professional cricket after Jharkhand’s final Ranji Trophy match
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals qualification scenarios: Which eight teams can qualify for knockouts?
    V.S. Aravind
  5. Guardiola hails Haaland’s ‘special mentality’ to seek out goals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Former Indian cricket team captain Dattajirao Gaekwad passes away
    Team Sportstar
  2. Afghanistan announces squad for Sri Lanka T20I series
    AFP
  3. Saurabh Tiwary to retire from professional cricket after Jharkhand’s final Ranji Trophy match
    PTI
  4. IND vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed stopped at Hirasar airport over visa issue
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Ranji Trophy: Vijay Shankar says ‘one of the finest chases’ after Tamil Nadu nearly pulls off 355-run chase vs Karnataka
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy: Vijay Shankar says ‘one of the finest chases’ after Tamil Nadu nearly pulls off 355-run chase vs Karnataka
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Former Indian cricket team captain Dattajirao Gaekwad passes away
    Team Sportstar
  3. Saurabh Tiwary to retire from professional cricket after Jharkhand’s final Ranji Trophy match
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals qualification scenarios: Which eight teams can qualify for knockouts?
    V.S. Aravind
  5. Guardiola hails Haaland’s ‘special mentality’ to seek out goals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment