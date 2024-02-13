Former Indian cricket team captain Dattajirao Gaekwad passes away

Former Indian cricket team captain Dattajirao Gaekwad passed away at his residence in Baroda on Tuesday. He was 95.

Gaekwad played 11 Tests for India, amassing 350 runs at an average of 18.42.

Gaekwad, who made his debut in 1952, went on to skipper the Indian side during the tour of England in 1959. The side lost all five Tests and fared badly even in the first class games, although Gaekwad himself batted courageously scoring 1174 runs (34.52) on the tour.

His highest score in Tests was 52 against West Indies at New Delhi in 1959.

In the domestic circuit, Gaekwad was a star for Baroda in the Ranji Trophy, where he played from 1947 to 1961. He scored 3139 runs (47.56) in total, including 14 centuries. His highest score was 249 not out against Maharashtra in 1959-60.