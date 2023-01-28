Star Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said missing the upcoming tour of India due to a freak injury will “nag me for the rest of my life”.

Maxwell had sustained a broken tibula in his left leg in November last year during a friend’s birthday party, the incident sidelining him for three months.

“Probably will nag at me for the rest of my life,” said Maxwell while doing commentary during a Big Bash League game on Fox Cricket.

“It’s nice getting the opportunity to watch your teammates play, especially over there. I think they’ve got the squad that’s probably as good as I’ve seen go over to India since I’ve been watching Tests over there, anyway.”

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will start with the opening Test in Nagpur on February 9.

Australia, which hasn’t won a Test series in India since 2004, will also play in New Delhi (February 17-21), Dharamsala (March 1-5), and Ahmedabad (March 9-13).

The Tests will be followed by three ODIs -- Mumbai (March 17), Visakhapatnam (March 19), and Chennai (March 22).

While Maxwell will miss the Tests, he might be back for the limited-over series.

“He’s not going to make it by the end of the BBL, unfortunately. But he’s very diligent in his return to play with his rehab. He’s been down to the St Kilda Football Club a bit and has been at the Junction Oval with Cricket Victoria,” Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey had told SEN earlier this month.

“I dare say towards the end of January, he may be available or hitting some cricket balls to try and get back to play some state cricket and Shield cricket to hopefully get on that plane for the One-Day tour of India for Australia.”