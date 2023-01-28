Mithali Raj to mentor Gujarat Giants in Women’s Premier League 2023

Gujarat Giants has appointed former India captain Mithali Raj as mentor and advisor for the upcoming inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The first season of the WPL is set to get underway in March 2023.

“Over the years, Mithali’s trailblazing achievements and contributions to Indian cricket have not only earned her numerous awards and accolades but have alsdo played a key role in bringing women’s cricket into the limelight, both on national and international platforms,” a statement from Adani Sportsline, the owners of the Ahmedabad franchise, read.

“As a mentor and advisor, Mithali will also promote women’s cricket and help develop the sport at the grassroot level in Gujarat,” the statement added.

Raj began her ODI career with a rare accomplishment – a century on debut. She is the highest run-scorer in women’s ODIs and has scored 17 half-centuries in her T20Is. The veteran cricketer captained India in the 2017 Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup, where India finished runners-up. She was also part of the Indian team that made it to the semi-finals of the 2018 ICC Women’s World T20, held in the West Indies.

“The inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League is a fantastic move for women’s cricket and the involvement of the Adani Group is a massive boost for the sport as well,” said Raj.

“Women’s cricket is growing steadily, and this kind of impetus will undoubtedly encourage young women to consider taking up cricket professionally. I believe that the high-impact participation of corporates will help hasten the process of eventually bringing more glory to India. This level of influence can help strengthen the sporting ecosystem and enhance opportunities for women athletes,” she added.