Women’s Premier League: Delhi Capitals offers coaching roles to WV Raman, Jhulan Goswami

Delhi Capitals is looking at appointing WV Raman as the head coach for the Women’s Premier League, while Jhulan Goswami is likely to take over as the bowling coach.

”We have offered the bowling coach role to Jhulan and we are sure that she will accept the offer,” Sourav Ganguly, the director of cricket at Delhi Capitals, told Sportstar.

The Capitals is among the five franchises to have got the teams for the inaugural edition of the tournament, which is expected to begin on March 4.

Goswami, one of the icons of women’s cricket, retired from all forms of cricket in September last year and is currently working with the Bengal team as a mentor. And the Delhi Capitals management believes the presence of Goswami and Raman will help them in terms of experience.

Raman was the head coach of the India women’s team between December 2018 and March 2021 before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed Ramesh Powar as the head coach.

“WV did a great job with the Indian team and that’s why we have offered him the head coach role job,” Ganguly, a former India captain and the erstwhile president of the BCCI, said.

While the BCCI revealed the five franchises in Mumbai earlier this week, the player auction is expected to be held in either Mumbai or Bengaluru in the second week of February.

Adani Group, IndiaWin Sports, Capri Global, Royal Challengers Bangalore are the other teams to have got a team in the tournament, which will have 22 games to begin with.