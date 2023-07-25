Goa’s Harshad Gadekar announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Goa’s right arm medium fast bowler Harshad Gadekar announced his retirement from all forms of the game, after serving the State’s senior men’s team for 15 years.

Despite making his debut way back in 2007, he featured in only 23 first-class, 21 List A and 14 T20 games, claiming a total of 114 wickets. Though he wasn’t part of the Ranji Trophy team since 2016, the 36-year-old was part of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2021 and featured in his last match against Gujarat in Surat, where he went wicketless with figures of 3-0-22-0.

In his first class career, Gadekar amassed 326 runs at an average of 27.16. He also scored a couple of half-centuries, with 95 being the highest.

“Throughout his journey, Harshad Gadekar has exhibited exemplary sportsmanship, dedication, and talent, making him an inspiration to many aspiring cricketers. The Goa Cricket Association acknowledges his significant contributions to the sport and his unwavering commitment to representing the state at the national level,” Rohan Gauns Dessai, the secretary of Goa Cricket Association, said.

“On behalf of the Goa Cricket Association and the entire cricketing community, we express our heartfelt gratitude to Harshad Gadekar for the countless moments of joy and pride he has provided us over the years. His performances on the field have been a source of immense pride for all cricket enthusiasts in Goa,” he added.