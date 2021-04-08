Hanuma Vihari to play for Warwickshire this season

Warwickshire completed the signing of Hanuma Vihari and the India batsman is likely to feature in the early part of the championship, after undergoing six days of quarantine, the English county side said on Thursday.

"Hanuma will arrive in the UK this afternoon," Warwickshire's director of cricket Paul Farbrace said in a press release

"We hope that this gives time for him to do his six days quarantine and to feature in next week's game versus Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge, subject to receiving negative COVID tests."

Vihari was signed up by Warwickshire as cover for Pieter Malan after the South African faced difficulties in obtaining a visa due to travel restrictions imposed in view of the raging COVID-10 pandemic.

"We're also very grateful to Hanuma for stepping in at such short notice to cover Pieter Malan whilst we await confirmation of visa and his safe entry to the UK from South Africa."

"He's a high-quality batsman, and an effective off spinner, who has been part of two India Test series victories in Australia. But he also comes to Warwickshire with an outstanding record in the First Class game and our young batsman are going to learn a huge amount from playing and training with someone of Hanuma's calibre."

The 27-year-old has scored 624 runs in 12 Tests for India at an average of 32 plus, including striking a hundred and four half centuries.

Vihari's last India outing was in the Sydney Test against Australia, where his epic four-hour vigil (23 not out), with a torn hamstring alongside Ravichandran Ashwin, saved the game for India.

In first class cricket, Vihari has made 7,094 runs in 90 games, boasting an impressive average of 56.75, while his off spin has earned him 27 wickets.