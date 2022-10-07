Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has written to the Punjab Cricket Association, apprising its stakeholders of president Gulzarinder Chahal’s illegal activities.

“For the last week or 10 days, I have been receiving numerous complaints from cricket lovers in Punjab and several stakeholders that the PCA under the present president is resorting to lot of illegal activities, which is against transparency and the spirit of cricket administration. I leamt that yesterday, complaints in this regard have been lodged with the Ombudsman,” Harbhajan, the PCA chief advisor, wrote on Friday.

Harbhajan says the PCA is trying hard to induct around 150 members with voting rights. He alleges these inductions are being done without either Harbhajan’s consulation or the apex council’s assent.

“These are against the BCCI constitution, guidelines of the PCA and the violation of transparency and ethical norms in administration of sports bodies. To hide their illegal activities, they are not organizing formal meetings of the PCA, and are taking all the decisions suo moto which serve their selfish motives,” Harbhajan claimed.