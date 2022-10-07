Cricket

Harbhajan alleges illegal activities by Punjab Cricket Association president

Harbhajan said he has been receiving complaints from various stakeholders and cricket lovers.

Team Sportstar
07 October, 2022 17:48 IST
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh during a press conference in Mumbai on May 6.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh during a press conference in Mumbai on May 6. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has written to the Punjab Cricket Association, apprising its stakeholders of president Gulzarinder Chahal’s illegal activities.

“For the last week or 10 days, I have been receiving numerous complaints from cricket lovers in Punjab and several stakeholders that the PCA under the present president is resorting to lot of illegal activities, which is against transparency and the spirit of cricket administration. I leamt that yesterday, complaints in this regard have been lodged with the Ombudsman,” Harbhajan, the PCA chief advisor, wrote on Friday.

Harbhajan says the PCA is trying hard to induct around 150 members with voting rights. He alleges these inductions are being done without either Harbhajan’s consulation or the apex council’s assent.

“These are against the BCCI constitution, guidelines of the PCA and the violation of transparency and ethical norms in administration of sports bodies. To hide their illegal activities, they are not organizing formal meetings of the PCA, and are taking all the decisions  suo moto which serve their selfish motives,” Harbhajan claimed.

