Hardik Pandya open to full-time captaincy role

Reuters
08 August, 2022 15:55 IST
Hardik Pandya (right) with Rohit Sharma during the third T20I at St. Kitt’s. Hardik led India for the final T20I in the absence of Rohit.

Hardik Pandya (right) with Rohit Sharma during the third T20I at St. Kitt's. Hardik led India for the final T20I in the absence of Rohit.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya said he was open to serving as captain on a full-time basis after leading the side to a comprehensive victory in the final match of its Twenty20 series against West Indies.

India, which rested regular skipper Rohit Sharma, cruised to an 88-run win on the back of a superb performance by its spinners in Lauderhill, Florida, on Sunday to a complete a 4-1 series win.

India vs West Indies live score 5th T20I: India beats West Indies by 88 runs to win series 4-1

Hardik said it was a “very special feeling” to captain India and when asked whether he was keen on the role in the future, the 28-year-old added: “Yeah, why not? If given a chance, I’ll be more than happy to do it. But for now, we have a World Cup coming, it’s about getting better as a team.”

Hardik is no stranger to leadership roles, captaining the Gujarat Titans to the Indian Premier League title this year in its debut season. He also led India in the 2-0 T20 series win against Ireland in June.

India has used seven captains across the three formats this year and Rohit said it was an encouraging sign for the team. “I know it’s very exciting to create so many leaders around the team... and you want the guys to handle the pressure, who understand the game and know each other really well,” Rohit told broadcaster Star Sports.

