England faces the prospect of chasing close to 400 runs in the fourth innings in the second Test agaisnt India in Visakhapatnam.
India took a 143-run advantage in the first innings, and extended it to 377 runs in the third session on Day three.
The highest successful chase against India in India was registered by West Indies in 1987 at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. Riding on Viv Richards’ century, the side got to 276 runs. The next-best by an opposition team in India is 207 by England in 1972.
These are the only two 200-plus targets chased down by opposition teams in India.
Highest successful Test run chase against India at home
- West Indies 276/5 in 1987
- England 208/4 in 1972
- West Indies 192/4 in 1966
