ICA condemns ‘threat’ to Saha

The Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) condemned the “threatening” message to veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha by a senior Indian journalist and welcomed the BCCI decision to probe the issue.

ICA urged the game’s parent body to take strictest possible action in the matter including if required, cancelling the erring journalist’s accreditation to all BCCI events.

BCCI will ask Wriddhiman about his tweet, says treasurer Arun Dhumal

“We acknowledge the fact that the media plays a very important role both in the growth of our game and the players but there’s always a line that must never be crossed. What has happened in Saha’s case is totally unacceptable and we call for the respective press organisations too to take up the matter and ensure such things are not repeated,” said ICA President Ashok Malhotra.

“We would offer our full support to Saha at this juncture. No player should be subjected to such ‘threats’ from anyone in the media or elsewhere. We urge the media also to come out in support of Saha and ensure that these sorts of issues don’t crop up again,” said Hitesh Majumdar, the ICA Secretary. “Any interaction between a player and the media has always to be voluntary.”